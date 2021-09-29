Bitcoin whales move ‘record’ BTC value as metric sounds alarm over price volatility By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
Bitcoin whales move ‘record’ BTC value as metric sounds alarm over price volatility

(BTC) analysts are eyeing short-term volatility as whales begin unprecedented behavior.

Fresh data shows that whales have not only been highly active on the market — they’ve been moving record amounts of BTC.

Bitcoin whale exchange activity vs. chart. Source: Material Indicators/Twitter
Bitcoin exchange whale ratio annotated chart. Source: CryptoQuant