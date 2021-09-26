Bitcoin volatility continues as BTC price closes in on critical weekly close By Cointelegraph

(BTC) briefly fell below $42,000 on Sept. 25 as the weekend looked set to deliver an unimpressive weekly close.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD losing $1,000 in just over an hour during Saturday before rebounding.

