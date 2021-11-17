Bitcoin toys with $60K as crucial price support level sees multiple retests By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
(BTC) bounced at the pivotal $58,400 during Nov. 17 as the day continued choppy price action.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD abruptly reversing after its fourth wick below $59,000 in 24 hours.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) 1-hour candle chart. Source: TradingView