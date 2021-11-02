Bitcoin to Reach $100k Before 2022, Analyst Says By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin to Reach $100k Before 2022, Analyst Says



Analyst forecast to reach $100k in December.

Bitcoin market cap remains over $1 trillion.

Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto world with its overwhelming market capitalization amounting to over $1 trillion. Furthermore, this market cap gives power to Bitcoin to become the number one digital asset in the crypto world. As a result, analysts around the world can not stop forecasting the bullish future of crypto.

This made K A L E O, a crypto enthusiast, and analyst react in a tweet post:

Bitcoin to $70K this week — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) October 31, 2021

The tweet posted by K A L E O stated that he believes in the power of Bitcoin to reach $70k this week. Of course, there is a big chance that this will happen if the bullish market remains on the side of the crypto.

The 2017 $BTC fractal has been accurate since June. Currently shows $80kish in the next two weeks, followed by a mid-November pullback to $65k. Then $100k+ in December. Let’s see. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/54RmtBPlGj — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) November 1, 2021

Aside from K A L E O, Justin Bennett, crypto analyst, and Bitcoin investor, also sees Bitcoin in an uptrend position, but in a more bullish way. Bennett says that Bitcoin can reach $80k in the next two weeks and over $100k in December.

Regardless, Bitcoin is a digital asset that has already established itself in and out of the crypto world. Through this, we can say that whatever the forecast of Bitcoin in the future will be, there will always be people that will support the crypto not because of its price but because of its technology.

Continue reading on CoinQuora