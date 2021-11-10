Bitcoin Suisse Integrates Lightning Network for Its Crypto Payment System By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Suisse Integrates Lightning Network for Its Crypto Payment System



Suisse has incorporated Lightning Network for its crypto payment system.

With this decision, Bitcoin Suisse is now the first Switzerland crypto payment processor to use this.

The Lightning Network will make Bitcoin (BTC) transactions even cheaper and faster.

Switzerland is under jubilation as its biggest BTC broker, Bitcoin Suisse enabled Lightning Network for its crypto payment system. Indeed, this update forms part of the remarkable feats and progress that Bitcoin Suisse has achieved so far.

As the inflow of the Lightning Network is currently in function, Bitcoin Suisse will use it to make transactions cheaper and faster particularly for Bitcoin (BTC). Meanwhile, to bring the innovation, Bitcoin Suisse has now become the first-ever Swiss-based crypto payment processor that has integrated the technology.

Switzerland’s biggest #Bitcoin broker, Bitcoin Suisse, just enabled Lightning Network for cheaper & faster payments! Your move, Coinbase (NASDAQ:) — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) November 10, 2021

Amid the introduction of the crypto Lightning Network action, Head of Bitcoin Suisse Pay, Armin Schmid praised the effort with much delight. He did that with a positive thought of how the Lightning transaction can scale crypto apps for extreme adoption.

Lightning transactions enable higher throughput per second at the price of a fraction of a cent — making them a game-changing innovation for crypto applications.

To note, with this availability, all the customers and merchants using Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline can now conduct transactions in a fast-paced environment with lower blockchain costs. Apart from the Lightning Network, this time is also the great moment that Bitcoin Suisse has set to “promote the broader adoption of crypto technology.”

