Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline Collabs to Launch WL Crypto Payment Solution By CoinQuora

  • Suisse and Worldline are launching WL Crypto Payments.
  • Enabling over 85,00 swiss merchants using the Worldline network to accept Bitcoin and Ether.
  • Swiss merchants now have the access to offer all types of crypto payments without liquidity risks.

Bitcoin Suisse and online payment firm Worldline are launching a crypto payment option called WL Crypto Payments. This collaboration exists to allow more than 85,00 swiss merchants using the Worldline’s network to accept both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether.

Also, online payment options at the point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce providers would benefit extremely under the Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline’s partnership. Of note, this is not the first time that both firms are disclosing their partnership publicly.

However, in November 2019, both Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline gave a hint about their crypto payment collaboration. Moreover, citing from the …

