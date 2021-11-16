Bitcoin stages ‘picture-perfect rebound’ at $58.5K as crypto liquidations top $875M By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

(BTC) recovered above $60,000 during Nov. 16 after a breakdown saw a trip to near $58,500.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked a resurgent BTC/USD as it reversed losses, which at one point topped 11%.

Crypto liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin supply delta annotated chart. Source: Charles Edwards/Twitter