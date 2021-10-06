Bitcoin soars to five-month high on seasonal factors, Soros news

Article content NEW YORK — Bitcoin surged on Wednesday to its highest level in five months, as market sentiment continued to improve due in part to news a hedge fund controlled by billionaire investor George Soros trades bitcoin. Investors also expect a seasonal rally in cryptocurrencies this quarter. The world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value rose to $55,499.96, its highest since mid-May. It passed the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday amid, among other things, mounting institutional interest.

Article content Bitcoin was last up 6.3% at $54,750. According to reports on Wednesday, Soros Fund management confirmed at a Bloomberg summit that the fund is trading bitcoin. “We own some coins – not a lot,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, the fund’s chief executive, was quoted as saying. There are seasonal factors as well. “Bitcoin performs historically well in October, which almost makes the rising … price now a self-fulfilling prophecy. I’ve been saying repeatedly since the summer that I expect a new all-time high in October,” said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. “So what is the reason for this new pump? I think it’s partly due to the market cycle we’re in, where the emotional part plays a significant role.”