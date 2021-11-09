Bitcoin Smashes $68k, Gears Up For $69k, Analyst Says By CoinQuora

Bitcoin Smashes $68k, Gears Up For $69k, Analyst Says
  • Analyst forecast BTC to reach over $69k.
  • BTC market cap amounts to almost $1.3 trillion.

takes the crypto world by storm as it breaks its $68k resistance level. Furthermore, this current position of the crypto enables Bitcoin to record a new all-time-high (ATH) price. As a result, crypto analysts and investors cannot stop forecasting about the bullish future of Bitcoin.

This made Cameron Winklevoss, a Bitcoin enthusiast, react:

In the tweet posted by Cameron Winklevoss, he is so bullish that he expects Bitcoin to hit the skyrocketing price of $69,696.9. Indeed, this trading price can actually drive Bitcoin traders and investors crazy.

Furthermore, the post has been retweeted almost 115 times with 1400 likes. Also, it has gathered different opinions across Twitter (NYSE:) and the crypto world. Some agree while some don’t, and others have no comment at all.

Regardless, Bitcoin has already established its reputation inside and outside the crypto world. This means that even if the price of Bitcoin went up or down, its investors would not easily give up on the crypto. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at a skyrocketing price of over $68k with a huge market cap of almost $1.3 trillion.

