Bitcoin slides with S&P 500 as Fed signals tapering $120B monthly bond purchases By Cointelegraph

(BTC) prices briefly fell below $44,000 on Thursday as the United States Dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy minutes revealed its intentions to limit its bond-purchasing program this year.
Bitcoin risks $45,000 becoming new resistance
The spot rate dropped 1.71% to a new week-to-date low of $43,955. The pair’s plunge appeared as a part of a technical correction that started after it had reached a three-month high of $48,176 on Saturday, following a 64.42% price rally.
