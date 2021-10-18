Bitcoin RSI strength suggests BTC price is still far from its cycle top By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

(BTC) has barely started its run to new all-time highs if its relative strength index (RSI) repeats historical behavior.

As noted by popular Twitter (NYSE:) analyst TechDev on Oct. 18, the RSI has yet to produce macro top signals for .

BTC/USD chart with RSI peaks highlighted. Source: TechDev/ Twitter
Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of Oct. 18. Source: Alternative.me