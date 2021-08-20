Bitcoin rises 5 percent to $49,106

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bitcoin rose 5.01 % to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 77.4% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.03% to $3,281.82 on Friday, adding $96.64 to its previous close. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)