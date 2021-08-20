Bitcoin rises 5 percent to $49,106 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – rose 5.01 % to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 77.4% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.03% to $3,281.82 on Friday, adding $96.64 to its previous close.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.