Bitcoin retests $50,000 milestone, the second time in 10 days By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Bitcoin retests $50,000 milestone, the second time in 10 days

reclaimed the $50,000 benchmark on Thursday, ten days after it tested the level on August 23.

The flagship cryptocurrency has risen by 5.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. It peaked at a local high of $50,171, with a market cap of $941.6 billion. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.6% of the entire crypto market.

Although historically September has always been a difficult month for Bitcoin bulls, the recent rally is a positive start for the month. According to data from bybt.com, investors have suffered losses in September for four years in a row, with maximum monthly returns slightly above 6%.

In other news, the second-largest cryptocurrency is up by 5.8% over the day, having re-tested levels above $3,800.

Meanwhile, (ADA), which climbed to the third spot last month, hit a new all-time high of $3.09 earlier today, as the network prepares for the Alonzo hard fork. The eagerly anticipated Alonzo upgrade will bring smart contract functionality to the network.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR