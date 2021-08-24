Bitcoin rejects $51K after Michael Saylor reveals new BTC purchase — What’s next? By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bitcoin rejects $51K after Michael Saylor reveals new BTC purchase — What’s next?

(BTC) is currently facing a crucial resistance to break through after a massive rally of 70% since the recent low in July at $28,000. This resistance is found in the psychological area between $50,000 and $51,000 and can be classified as the final hurdle before a new all-time highs. This correction started when Michael Saylor revealed that MicroStrategy has purchased another $177 million worth of Bitcoin, while the company is already one of the largest holders of Bitcoins recently. 1-day chart. Source: TradingView Total market capitalization cryptocurrency 1-day chart. Source: TradingView BTC/USD 2-hour chart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph