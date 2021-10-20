Bitcoin Reaches a New All-Time High By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Reaches a New All-Time High



price spikes to a new all-time high of $66,000.

The movement of the price follows trending ETF news.

If the current surge continues, BTC may reach $100k soon.

Bitcoin reached new horizons. The largest cryptocurrency just recorded a new all-time high of $66,000 after a continuous surge in trade volume. This may be attributed to lots of hype surrounding the Bitcoin ETF.

Earlier in the last two weeks of October, the general performance of the crypto market has been good. Bitcoin swiftly moved from $45K to reaching the new all-time high, gaining more attention throughout the world.

And still, Bitcoin is showing bullish signs. If the price and trading volume continues to surge, it may coincide with many analysts’ Bitcoin price predictions of $100,000 by the end of this year.

According to crypto analyst PlanB,

Baseline S2F forecast of $100K by Christmas still stands (or more precise: $100K average for this halving period 2020-2024). On-chain (non-S2F) indicator shows no sign of a top yet (no red dots). This is in line with S2F forecast.

True Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts are very excited about this development. The hashtag #Bitcoin has trended multiple times on Twitter (NYSE:) this month, and this is just the beginning.

