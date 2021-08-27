Bitcoin price stages a comeback as 3 indicators reflect BTC’s strength By Cointelegraph

(BTC) price is still 4.4% down from its Aug. 23 high at $50,500, leading some traders to question whether the local top marked the end of the recent 34-day long bull run.

Even with the current correction, derivatives data and the maneuvers of professional investors are not flashing any bearish signals.

Bitcoin price in USD at Coinbase (NASDAQ:). Source: TradingView
Huobi 1-month futures basis. Source: Skew
Top traders BTC long/short ratio. Source: Bybt.com
Deribit Bitcoin options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch