Bitcoin price pushes through $51K, extending bulls’ short-term target to $56K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The early morning momentum that pushed (BTC) above $50,000 on Oct. 5 continued throughout the day after bulls took control of the market and bid the price of BTC up near $51,900.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after a brief period of consolidation, bulls resumed their drive higher, and many analysts are watching to see if BTC’s price holds the $50,000 level as support.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
1-week chart. Source: Twitter (NYSE:)