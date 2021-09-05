Bitcoin Price Prediction – Will BTC Price Hit $100K in 2021? By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Price Prediction – Will BTC Price Hit $100K in 2021?



Bullish price prediction ranges from $62,357 to $82,264.

Bitcoin price might also reach $100,000.

Bitcoin bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $28,743.

This 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction is based on the analysis of technical indicators. Below, we have outlined the key factors that contributed to our BTC price prediction.

Over the past few weeks, the crypto market seems to be making a fast recovery. After the dip a few months ago, the digital asset industry was growing steadily. At the moment, it seems that the crypto industry may finally be on the up and up again.

Bitcoin (BTC) is the king of cryptocurrencies which has a lot of potential in the crypto industry. Interestingly, BTC broke its all-time-high record of December 2017, when it surpassed $19,798 in November 2020.

BTC has also succeeded in nailing a growth rate of over +375% in the past 12 months. As a result, BTC is now one of the most talked about virtual assets in the crypto world. With all these achiev…

