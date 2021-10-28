Bitcoin price dip matches October 2017 with BTC ‘explosion’ still forecast before 2022 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters.

(BTC) has dipped below $60,000 — but BTC price action is still mimicking the eye-popping 2017 bull run.

The latest data covering Bitcoin’s current halving cycle versus its previous one shows just how similar 2017 and 2021 really are.

comparison chart. Source: Smart Crypto/Twitter
Bitcoin funding rates chart. Source: Bybt