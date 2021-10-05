Bitcoin outperforms stocks & commodities, becomes the best-performing asset of 2021 By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Bitcoin outperforms stocks & commodities, becomes the best-performing asset of 2021



According to recent data from NYDIG, is officially the best-performing asset of 2021 after rising by almost 50% this year.

The digital asset overcame several major corrections and clampdowns to deliver a 20% gain in a seven-day window. It also firmly beat several macro assets worldwide and sealed a 49% year-to-date return.

Despite the wild ride all year round, Bitcoin has not been held back by the downside as it canceled out a 60% retracement from its highs in May. This puts the largest cryptocurrency ahead in commodities of the year by 13% and 17% ahead of United States micro-cap companies.

In comparison to how other investment assets performed, the picture is very much in favor of Bitcoin. For example, European stocks are up just 10.3% year-to-date this week.