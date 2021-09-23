Bitcoin.org goes offline after suffering scam attack By Cointelegraph

.org, one of the first websites about Bitcoin (BTC), has been hacked by online scammers and down as of the time of writing.

Cobra, Bitcoin.org’s anonymous curator, announced on Sept. 23 that Bitcoin.org was compromised, with hackers managing to put up a scam notice on the site.