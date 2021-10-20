Bitcoin notches record high, day after U.S. ETF debut

Article content NEW YORK — Bitcoin climbed to a record high on Wednesday, and the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) built on gains after a solid debut on Tuesday. The world’s leading cryptocurrency was up 3.30% at $66,364.72, after reaching a record of $67,016.50, topping the $64,895.22 hit on April 14 this year. Tuesday was the first day of trading for the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF – a development market participants say is likely to drive investment into the digital asset.

Article content The ETF closed up 2.59% at $41.94 from its opening price of $40.88 on Tuesday and continued its ascent on Wednesday, last up 3.76% at $43.52. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, expected to debut on the Nasdaq Wednesday, appeared to be delayed after its prospectus https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001877493/000138713121010113/valk-n1aa_102021.htm was amended in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A person familiar with the matter said the Nasdaq expects the ETF to launch on Thursday, but that has not been confirmed yet. Trading appeared to be dominated by smaller investors and high-frequency trading firms, analysts said, noting the absence of large block trades indicated that institutions were likely staying on the sidelines.