Bitcoin Nears the $50,000 Level for the First Time Since Mid-May

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin is closing in on the closely watched $50,000 level again in an ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market from a disorderly rout just three months ago.

The largest virtual coin advanced as much as 3.1% to almost $49,936 in Asian trading Monday, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. Bitcoin was last above $50,000 in mid-May.

The revival in virtual currencies has excited animal spirits again among the crypto faithful, putting longer term predictions of $100,000 or more for Bitcoin back in vogue. Others see the speculative, volatile asset carving out a wider trading range for now.