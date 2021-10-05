Bitcoin moves past $49K as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Major social media and communication platforms Facebook (NASDAQ:), Instagram and WhatsApp went offline Monday as the price of and other cryptocurrencies surged.

As data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro shows, Bitcoin (BTC) price moved above $49,000 after falling to a daily low of $47,166, an increase of roughly 4.5% in less than two hours. Similarly, the price of Ether (ETH) rose 3.5% over the same period to reach $3,411 at the time of publication.