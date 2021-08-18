Bitcoin mining metric that has predicted every big BTC rally since 2020 is flashing again By Cointelegraph

A (BTC) mining indicator that has preceded several major BTC price rallies is flashing again.

Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode spotted a golden cross between the 30-day and 60-day moving averages of Bitcoin’s hash ribbon. In theory, such a crossover indicates that the price momentum is switching from negative to positive.

Bitcoin hash ribbons. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin hash ribbon crossovers in recent history. Source: Glassnode