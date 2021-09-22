Bitcoin mining estimated to represent 0.9% of global carbon emissions in 2030 By Cointelegraph

A new study from the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has projected that Bitcoin’s energy consumption will remain below 0.5% of the global total over the next decade.
NYDIG published its ‘ Net Zero’ research paper this month, finding that Bitcoin’s energy consumption and carbon emissions will not skyrocket in the coming years, even if prices do.
