Bitcoin miners look toward nuclear power for sustainable energy By Cointelegraph

Major players in the (BTC) mining industry have their sights set on nuclear energy as pressure mounts to go green.
Nuclear energy could present a “tremendous opportunity” to introduce “enormous amounts of clean, carbon-free” energy to the base load, said GRIID vice president Harry Sudok at the ‘Bitcoin & Beyond Virtual Summit’ on Nov. 10. GRIDD is an American company that procures low-cost, renewable energy to build vertically-integrated Bitcoin mining facilities.
