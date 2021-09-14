Bitcoin miner Greenidge set for Nasdaq listing through merger By Cointelegraph

mining and power generation company Greenidge is set to complete a merger with customer and technical support solutions provider Support.com to become the latest publicly listed mining firm.
Once the merger transaction is complete, Support.com Inc. will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The new entity’s Class A shares will trade under the ticker GREE.
