Bitcoin miner Greenidge set for Nasdaq listing through merger By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin miner Greenidge set for Nasdaq listing through merger

mining and power generation company Greenidge is set to complete a merger with customer and technical support solutions provider Support.com to become the latest publicly listed mining firm.

Once the merger transaction is complete, Support.com Inc. will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The new entity’s Class A shares will trade under the ticker GREE.