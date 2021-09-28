Bitcoin Lightning nodes and channels hit record highs By Cointelegraph

The node count for Bitcoin’s leading layer-two solution, the Lightning Network (LN), has spiked to record levels following a surge of adoption.
According to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode’s Sept. 27 Week on-Chain report, the number of Lightning Network nodes increased by 160% during September to tag a record high of 15,600. At the end of August, just 6,000 LN nodes were live.
