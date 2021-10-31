Bitcoin Is Still Fine Towards $90k, Says Crypto Expert By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Is Still Fine Towards $90k, Says Crypto Expert



Crypto analyst believes the BTC price leap to $90K.

Michael assumes a spike in the price level to $74,770.72.

A well-known crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe strongly believes the BTC price can leap to $90K. In addition, he states the main support and resistance level for the price.

#Bitcoin is still fine towards $90K. pic.twitter.com/cZe5wT7lhW — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 30, 2021

At the same time, the crypto expert mentions that the digital coin could undergo correction between $57,623 and $59,016. Also, Michael Van de Poppe predicts that the value may reclaim resistance of $67.994.58 initially.

Then, he thinks of a spike in the price level to $74,770.75 by the beginning of 2022. Additionally, the chart highlighted the asset to remain the uptrend momentum up to $92,217.

Likewise, the crypto space has been bearing a crucial change since closing at $2.5 trillion. It shows the head of the space Bitcoin is driving the price surge to retest its fast bottom before taking on a major leg up. Moreover, the compelling interest towards the asset could further push the price drive for the rest of the quarter.

Bitcoin’s steady move in the past has tended on-chain activity to the next level. Collectively, the Bitcoin price is experiencing a key change. The most valuable asset could soon jump to new highs as there is a huge surge in on-chain activity.

