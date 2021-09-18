Bitcoin is ‘playing mind games’ as its price coils into a tighter range By Cointelegraph

The general mood across the cryptocurrency market is one of anticipation on Sept. 17 as the price of has traded in an increasingly tighter range over the past couple of days and looks to be coiling in preparation for a move one way or another.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has oscillated between $47,150 and $48,150 in trading on Friday as the lack of any major developments or headline-grabbing stories has led to a relatively flat day in the markets.
