Bitcoin is Back at $47,000, Will It Hit $50,000 Again? By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin is Back at $47,000, Will It Hit $50,000 Again?

prices have experienced some notable volatility.

Bitcoin fell to almost $43k but it enjoyed a quick recovery, rising above $47,000.

The crypto community is eyeing BTC at $50k and the next bull run. Since May, Bitcoin prices have experienced some notable volatility, falling below $30,000 following the China crypto market crackdown and other factors as well. However, the largest crypto by market cap touched $47,000 again on Friday as changing behavior continued to hint at the next bull run. Last two days, the crypto was trading at around $44,000. And this recent price surged triggered the crypto community to eye BTC at $50k and the next bull run. Market Speculations: Can Bitcoin Maintain Its Bullish Run & Break $50K?https://t.co/eCAjc0w8Sb Many crypto market analysts predicted a continuously increasing… Continue reading on CoinQuora