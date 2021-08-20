Bitcoin is Back at $47,000, Will It Hit $50,000 Again? By CoinQuora

  • prices have experienced some notable volatility.
  • Bitcoin fell to almost $43k but it enjoyed a quick recovery, rising above $47,000.
  • The crypto community is eyeing BTC at $50k and the next bull run.

Since May, Bitcoin prices have experienced some notable volatility, falling below $30,000 following the China crypto market crackdown and other factors as well.

However, the largest crypto by market cap touched $47,000 again on Friday as changing behavior continued to hint at the next bull run. Last two days, the crypto was trading at around $44,000. And this recent price surged triggered the crypto community to eye BTC at $50k and the next bull run.

