Bitcoin investors ‘no longer fearful’ — Watch this BTC price level next By Cointelegraph

(BTC) stayed higher on Oct. 2 after a “fantastic” break to the upside upended market sentiment.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed eerie calm on BTC/USD after Oct. 1’s sudden upside volatility saw $3,000 added in an hour.

BTC/USD buy/sell levels (Binance) on Oct. 2. Source: Material Indicators
Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of Oct. 2. Source: Alternative