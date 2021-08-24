Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Valued at $3.2 Billion in New Deal

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

By Joanna Ossinger

(Bloomberg) —

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has raised $210 million as part of a Series B financing, giving it a valuation of $3.2 billion.

Investors include Baillie Gifford and iFinex, according to a statement from the company.

Both the funding and acquisition will advance Blockstream’s other mining products and services, including the recently announced Blockstream Energy product, which maximizes renewable energy investment returns at power production sites.

The new mining infrastructure will be used in partnerships around the world, including Blockstream’s collaboration with Square to develop an open-source, solar-powered mining facility in the U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com