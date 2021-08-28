Bitcoin in line for ‘phenomenal’ weekly close if BTC price holds $49K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Bitcoin in line for ‘phenomenal’ weekly close if BTC price holds $49K

(BTC) held $49,000 on Aug. 28 after the United States Federal Reserve sparked a run-up toward critical resistance.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling at higher levels after cracking the $49,000 mark late Friday.

BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC/USD buy and sell levels (Binance) as of Aug. 28. Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter (NYSE:)
1-day candle chart (Binance). Source: TradingView