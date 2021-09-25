Bitcoin hits $45K, TWTR stock price rises 3.8% after BTC tipping comes to Twitter By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22
(BTC) hit four-day highs of $45,000 on Sept. 24 as the market digested news that Twitter (NYSE:) had enabled BTC tipping.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $45,180 on Bitstamp.

BTC/USD scenario. Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter
U.S. dollar currency index 1-hour candle chart. Source: TradingView