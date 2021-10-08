Bitcoin hints at $1T market cap retest after price hitting 4-month highs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

(BTC) took a trip below $54,000 during Oct. 7 as traders waited to see how far a retracement of Wednesday’s $5,000 gains could go.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD looking decidedly less confident Thursday, down 3% while taking aim at $53,000 — and its $1-trillion market capitalization — before recovering.

Bitcoin historical returns by month. Source: Bybt
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView