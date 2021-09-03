Bitcoin ‘Hash Crash’ Rebound Points to Miners Plugging Back In

Article content (Bloomberg) — Call it the “hash crash” — the steep drop in computing power for the Bitcoin network as Chinese operations pulled the plug amid the government crackdown. But whatever term one might use, it’s basically over now. The hash rate, a measure of computing power used in mining and processing, has jumped as much as 55% from early July, when it hit an almost two-year low. Prices for the token also recouped more than half of its losses since its April peak and traded at around $50,000 on Thursday.

The reason for the recovery? Chinese crypto miners who were forced to pull the plug on their energy-hungry machines following a midyear government crackdown may have already begun the process of turning them back on overseas, BIT Mining Ltd. vice president Danni Zheng said. Some mining machines pre-sold early this year were delivered to overseas buyers in the past few months, with most of these having strong computing power, she said. Running up against government-imposed deadlines to get rid of their machines, miners fled to countries like the U.S. and Kazakhstan where the regulatory framework is more crypto-friendly. Before China ordered the late May crackdown on mining and trading as part of broader efforts to control financial risks, the nation amassed about 65% of the world's Bitcoin mining power.