Bitcoin has further to fall before BTC attacks $70K, says trader By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) remains bullish but has “one more leg down” to complete before a resurgence, one trader argues.

In an analysis on Nov. 10, popular Twitter (NYSE:) account Crypto Ed said that the pullback from this week’s all-time highs above $68,500 was turning out to be deeper than anticipated.

price scenario. Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView