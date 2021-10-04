Bitcoin got stronger despite government crackdowns, says Edward Snowden By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
© Reuters

Edward Snowden has touted the antifragility of (BTC) despite increasing regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrencies around the world.

Tweeting on Sunday, the former United States Central Intelligence Agency agent stated that Bitcoin has gotten stronger on the back of government bans and anti-crypto policies.