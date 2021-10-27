Bitcoin going green faster than ever By Cointelegraph

© Reuters.



There’s no denying that over the past couple of years, the narrative that (BTC) consumes too much power has continued to garner an increasing amount of mainstream traction. However, what sometimes gets ignored is that in recent months, an increasing number of Bitcoin miners have moved toward the use of power sources driven primarily by renewable energy.

To expound further on the subject, it should be noted that a number of studies, including one that was released recently by Cambridge University, revealed that more than 75% of all miners operating today make use of renewable sources to power their day-to-day operations.

Renewables as a game-changer

Bitcoin’s future is becoming increasingly green

Crypto’s walk toward a more sustainable future

