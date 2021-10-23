Bitcoin futures ETF in danger of hitting upper limit for contracts By Cointelegraph

The ProShares Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) is on track to reach a limit on the number of futures contracts it’s allowed after quickly becoming a little too popular.
After just a couple of days of trading, the ProShares ETF has reached 1,900 contracts sold for October and there is a 2,000 front-month limit imposed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.