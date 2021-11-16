Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

Article content

SINGAPORE — Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell more than 4% on Tuesday as it extended a decline through a week that also included an upgrade to its blockchain.

Bitcoin fell to $60,350 at its lowest for the day, taking losses from a record high of $69,000 struck on Nov. 10 to more than 11%.

Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 4.5% at $4,355.4.

Cryptocurrency analysts said there did not seem to be any news driving the declines, and the moves seemed driven by profit taking after the sharp run-up.