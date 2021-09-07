Bitcoin Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $45,840.6 by 11:07 (15:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $919.1B, or 42.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $45,840.6 to $52,885.3 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.38%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $48.7B or 29.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $45,840.6055 to $52,885.3477 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 29.23% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $3,440.22 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.38% on the day.

was trading at $2.2431 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 21.52%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $413.9B or 19.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap totaled $78.4B or 3.63% of the total cryptocurrency market value.