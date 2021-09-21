Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com

© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $42,370.9 by 20:12 (00:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $800.9B, or 42.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $42,365.0 to $43,033.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.33%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $42.0B or 29.93% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $42,279.6836 to $48,761.0430 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 34.59% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,923.54 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.18% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $345.2B or 18.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $68.3B or 3.63% of the total cryptocurrency market value.