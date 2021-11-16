Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com

© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $59,068.4 by 05:10 (10:10 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.47% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $1,136.8B, or 43.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,275.5B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $59,024.6 to $63,605.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.8%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $39.8B or 30.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $59,024.5742 to $68,990.6250 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 14.38% from its all-time high of $68,990.63 set on November 10.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $4,169.81 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.87% on the day.

was trading at $583.87 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.69%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $502.0B or 19.09% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $100.5B or 3.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.