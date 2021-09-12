Bitcoin exchange reserves near record low, with traders eyeing $43K BTC price support By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) available on exchanges is about to hit its lowest levels ever, the latest data shows.

As noted by Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, exchange reserves have returned to all-time lows last seen in early May.

Bitcoin exchange reserves vs. chart. Source: CryptoQuant
BTC supply last active 1-2 years ago chart. Source: Glassnode/Twitter
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView