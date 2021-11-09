Bitcoin, ether scale new peaks as flows pour in to crypto

Article content SYDNEY — Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in Asia trade on Tuesday, with enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and worry about inflation driving momentum and flows into the asset class. Bitcoin rose as high as $68,564 in Asian afternoon trade and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, earlier hit $4,825. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70% against the dollar since the start of October. “We’re getting the feeling that the market has shifted,” said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at Singapore-based crypto asset manager Stack Funds, pointing to a sharp pick up in demand from large investors and even pension funds.

Article content “People are now figuring out that not having any exposure, even a small amount, is probably not a good thing moving forward, so they’re having to allocate at this price,” he said. Market momentum has been gathering since last month’s launch of a futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States raised expectations of flow-driven gains. Inflows into bitcoin products and funds have hit a record $6.4 billion so far this year, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed, and totaled $95 million last week. Other pieces of positive news have also helped, including plans by Grayscale, the world’s largest digital currency manager, to convert its flagship bitcoin trust into a spot-bitcoin exchange traded fund. Last week Grayscale also applied https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001540305/000089418921007886/0000894189-21-007886-index.html to list a “future of finance” fund that would track companies involved in the growing digital economy.