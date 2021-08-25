Bitcoin erases BTC price dip but $48.2K is now key to avoid bull trap By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

(BTC) quickly regained lost ground on Aug. 25 after a brief dip towards $47,000 failed to keep bulls down.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it returned to higher levels almost as quickly as it lost them earlier in the day.

BTC/USD 1-day annotated candle chart (Coinbase (NASDAQ:)). Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter (NYSE:)
BTC/USD chart with 200-week moving average and realized cap. Source: PlanB/ Twitter